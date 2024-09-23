Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Stock Price Up 4%

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.15 and last traded at $3.15. 144,536 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,632,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.03.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels to a "sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $5.38.

The company has a market cap of $692.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.67.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $97.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.45 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 8.75% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLNE. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 49,736 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 9,736 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 271.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 145,256 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 106,162 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,367,278 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $5,237,000 after buying an additional 19,616 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,314,636 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $47,167,000 after buying an additional 702,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,101,301 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $27,071,000 after purchasing an additional 100,271 shares during the last quarter. 49.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

