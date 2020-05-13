Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) Shares Down 7.9% Following Insider Selling

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST)'s share price dropped 7.9% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $41.76 and last traded at $45.84, approximately 586,436 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 385,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.79.

Specifically, CFO Emma Reeve sold 16,062 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $795,550.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at $301,390.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Group L. P. Column bought 41,674 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,206,462.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,804 shares of company stock worth $2,827,205. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CNST shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a "buy" rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a "buy" rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $50.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 3.80. The company has a quick ratio of 18.75, a current ratio of 18.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.48.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.01. On average, research analysts forecast that Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $133,016,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,581,715 shares of the company's stock worth $74,515,000 after buying an additional 446,328 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,313,701 shares of the company's stock worth $41,289,000 after buying an additional 226,117 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 28,992.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 654,285 shares of the company's stock worth $20,564,000 after purchasing an additional 652,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,593,000. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company's stock.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNST)

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]

20 High-Yield Dividend Stocks that Could Ruin Your Retirement Portfolio

Almost everyone loves a company that pays strong dividends. Who doesn't like receiving a check every quarter for simply owning a stock--especially if that stock is paying you back 4%, 5% or even 10% of its share price in annual income each year?. In a world where 10-year treasuries are yielding just above 2%, it seems hard to go wrong when buying a stock that's yielding significantly above the going rates on fixed-income assets. Unfortunately, the market rarely offers a free lunch.



While high-yield stocks may have a lot of near-term attractiveness, those same high-yields can often signal significant danger ahead. In some cases, it might mean that the company's dividend will stop growing or won't grow as fast as it used to. Worse yet, the company could cut its dividend, reduce the income you receive from owning the stock and drive down the value of the shares that you own.



4%-plus yields might seem like an easy opportunity to boost the investment income you receive, but high-yield stocks can just as often be a track reading to snare unsuspecting investors. It's not always easy to tell the difference though.



This slideshow highlights 10 high-yield dividend stocks that are paying an unsustainably large percentage of their earnings in the form of a dividend. These companies are all paying out more than 100% of their earnings per share in the form of a dividend, a sign that the advertised high-yield probably won't last.

View the "20 High-Yield Dividend Stocks that Could Ruin Your Retirement Portfolio".