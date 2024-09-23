HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX)

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright's price target would suggest a potential upside of 189.86% from the stock's current price.

Context Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ CNTX traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.07. 71,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,470. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.88. The company has a market cap of $155.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.31. Context Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $2.75.

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Equities research analysts expect that Context Therapeutics will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Context Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Context Therapeutics by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,200 shares of the company's stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,102,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Context Therapeutics by 392.4% during the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,619,140 shares of the company's stock worth $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,323 shares in the last quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC increased its stake in Context Therapeutics by 159.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC now owns 1,886,232 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $3,881,000. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Context Therapeutics

Context Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead program candidate is CTIM-76, an anti-Claudin 6 (CLDN6) x anti-CD3 bispecific antibody that is intended to redirect T-cell-mediated lysis toward malignant cells expressing CLDN6. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Integral Molecular, Inc for the development of a CLDN6 bispecific monoclonal antibody for cancer therapy.

