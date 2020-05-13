Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) CRO Sells $2,408,219.84 in Stock

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) CRO Steven M. Winter sold 11,336 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,408,219.84. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 17,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,658,641.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP traded down $4.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.38. 2,201,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,725,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Coupa Software Inc has a 1-year low of $99.01 and a 1-year high of $218.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.85. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.67 and a beta of 1.40.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $111.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.51 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 10.01% and a negative net margin of 23.31%. Coupa Software's quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on COUP. Piper Sandler downgraded Coupa Software from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $195.00 to $136.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $171.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $175.00 to $151.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $150.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Coupa Software by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,747 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,740 shares of the technology company's stock worth $104,400,000 after acquiring an additional 35,514 shares during the period. Barton Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 204,498 shares of the technology company's stock worth $29,908,000 after acquiring an additional 25,298 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,677 shares of the technology company's stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth $771,000.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend.

