$69.83 Million in Sales Expected for Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) to report $69.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Computer Programs and Systems' earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $64.70 million and the highest is $76.72 million. Computer Programs and Systems posted sales of $70.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will report full year sales of $266.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $262.10 million to $274.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $282.26 million, with estimates ranging from $275.87 million to $287.61 million. Zacks' sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Computer Programs and Systems.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CPSI shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. KeyCorp upgraded Computer Programs and Systems from an "underweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a "b-" rating to a "c+" rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $29.11.

NASDAQ CPSI opened at $28.85 on Friday. Computer Programs and Systems has a one year low of $16.93 and a one year high of $35.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.45 and a 200 day moving average of $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $418.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.70.

In other news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $27,050.00. Also, CFO Matt J. Chambless sold 13,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $368,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,122.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,553 shares of company stock worth $2,122,816 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Computer Programs and Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 27.9% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the company's stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 250.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,462 shares of the company's stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Computer Programs and Systems during the second quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the company's stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

