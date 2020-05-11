Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Given Sell Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON)'s stock had its "sell" rating restated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity's target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.41% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Cronos Group from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. MKM Partners raised Cronos Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler cut Cronos Group from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Cronos Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cronos Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $9.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRON traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.31. The stock had a trading volume of 136,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,550,325. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.91. Cronos Group has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $17.86. The business's 50 day moving average price is $5.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.82.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.27. Cronos Group had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 2,705.97%. The business had revenue of $8.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cronos Group will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRON. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,792 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 2,080.0% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cronos Group in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Cronos Group by 2,812.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,736 shares of the company's stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 8,436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.37% of the company's stock.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

