Piper Sandler Raises Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target to $28.00

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the textile maker's stock. Piper Sandler's price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.96% from the stock's current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CROX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crocs from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Crocs from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Crocs from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Crocs from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $25.01 on Monday. Crocs has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $43.79. The company's 50 day moving average is $19.22 and its 200 day moving average is $31.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.82.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Crocs had a return on equity of 90.72% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $281.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Crocs's quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Crocs will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, CFO Anne Mehlman bought 3,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $58,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,362 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,656,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $942,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 204,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,821,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 20,575 shares of company stock worth $468,427 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.42% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Crocs by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 37,461 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Crocs by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,651 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Crocs by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 219,805 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Crocs by 159.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 230,160 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 141,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company's stock.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

