Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) COO Lawrence Otto Klein Sells 25,000 Shares

Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) COO Lawrence Otto Klein sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $1,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,718,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.37. 1,215,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,390. Crispr Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $32.30 and a 52 week high of $74.00. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.40 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.21.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.93) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Crispr Therapeutics AG will post -4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Crispr Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 606.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 883 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 41.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 940 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Crispr Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 146.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 674 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.99% of the company's stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Crispr Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Crispr Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They set a "buy" rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crispr Therapeutics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. The stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $73.11.

About Crispr Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

