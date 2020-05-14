Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reissued a "hold" rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company's stock. The company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $80.67.

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $67.52 on Thursday. Cirrus Logic has a 52-week low of $37.24 and a 52-week high of $91.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.03.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks' consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.18. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $279.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President John Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 97,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total transaction of $6,967,454.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 308,444 shares in the company, valued at $22,121,603.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 266.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,943 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 18,136 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 911,286 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $75,099,000 after purchasing an additional 66,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,559,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company's stock.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

