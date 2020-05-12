Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a "sector perform" rating on the software maker's stock. Royal Bank of Canada's target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.79% from the company's previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CSOD. TheStreet raised shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a "d+" rating to a "c+" rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company's stock. Cornerstone OnDemand presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $52.44.

NASDAQ CSOD opened at $36.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -449.94 and a beta of 1.34. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $30.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.34. Cornerstone OnDemand has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $64.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks' consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $150.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.76 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 35.30% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. Cornerstone OnDemand's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $171,829.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,553 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,437,924.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dean E. Carter sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $44,581.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,956 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $501,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,913 shares of company stock worth $2,047,235. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSOD. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,660,479 shares of the software maker's stock worth $84,470,000 after buying an additional 816,570 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,914,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 1,067.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 605,699 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $19,231,000 after purchasing an additional 553,808 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 407.3% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 293,875 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $17,206,000 after acquiring an additional 235,943 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 218.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 338,668 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $19,831,000 after acquiring an additional 232,472 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]

7 Gun Stocks to Buy During the Coronavirus Pandemic

Socially conscious investors may want to stop reading. But the fact is that gun stocks were some of the best-performing stocks at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. And they continue their positive momentum.



Some of that may be historical. Firearms sales tend to increase during an election year. But of course, this has not started out as a normal election year.



In March, the nation was gripped by pictures of long lines outside gun stores in several U.S. states. The website Ammo.com reported that bullet sales increased by 222% in the period from February 23 through March 15 as opposed to the first three weeks in February.



And according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS), there was a 73% year-over-year increase in background checks in February.



“The world has never seen anything like this and people want to make sure they're prepared for whatever lies ahead, whether that be food shortages, government shutdown, or worse," a spokesperson for Ammo.com said in an emailed statement. "When everything around you is uncertain, having a supply of ammunition can make our customers feel safer."



Given the likelihood of increased firearms sales, we’ve created this presentation that highlights seven gun stocks that you should consider for your portfolio.

View the "7 Gun Stocks to Buy During the Coronavirus Pandemic".