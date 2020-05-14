Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) PT Raised to $205.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the business services provider's stock. Credit Suisse Group's target price suggests a potential upside of 2.77% from the stock's previous close.

CTAS has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cintas from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cintas from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. Cintas has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $233.36.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $199.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.43. Cintas has a 52-week low of $154.33 and a 52-week high of $304.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $195.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.80 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cintas will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cintas during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cintas during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.33% of the company's stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

