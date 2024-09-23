Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Trading 3.9% Higher

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP - Get Free Report)'s stock price rose 3.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.02 and last traded at $7.00. Approximately 212,986 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 307,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.74.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTLP. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Cantaloupe from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Northland Securities restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $10.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.61. The stock has a market cap of $521.32 million, a P/E ratio of 42.13 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $72.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.14 million. Cantaloupe had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 4.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cantaloupe news, CEO Ravi Venkatesan bought 8,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,658 shares in the company, valued at $860,945.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at $2,276,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,093,000. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,434,125 shares of the technology company's stock worth $9,221,000 after purchasing an additional 108,423 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter valued at about $461,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Cantaloupe by 152.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 99,321 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 60,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company's stock.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for self-service commerce market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides G11 cashless and pulse kits that are 4G LTE digital payment devices for payment and consumer engagement applications; G11 chip kit, a digital reader that accepts contact EMV and contactless EMV payment methods; Engage series comprising Engage and Engage Combo, which are digital touchscreen devices that offers networking, security, and interactivity payment methods; and card touchscreen card readers, including P66, P100, P100Pro, and P30.

