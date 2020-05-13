CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Price Target Cut to $44.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Lake Street Capital from $52.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a "hold" rating on the software maker's stock. Lake Street Capital's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.93% from the company's previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CVLT. ValuEngine cut shares of CommVault Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of CommVault Systems from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of CommVault Systems from a "c-" rating to a "d+" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CommVault Systems from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $52.00.

CommVault Systems stock opened at $37.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.61. CommVault Systems has a 1 year low of $24.26 and a 1 year high of $51.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). CommVault Systems had a positive return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $164.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $173.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. CommVault Systems's revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CommVault Systems will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in CommVault Systems by 763.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 67,256 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 59,470 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in CommVault Systems by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,309,112 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $58,530,000 after purchasing an additional 74,867 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in CommVault Systems by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 209,377 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $9,347,000 after purchasing an additional 68,244 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in CommVault Systems by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,514,233 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $112,235,000 after purchasing an additional 376,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in CommVault Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company's stock.

About CommVault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]

10 Rock-Solid Dividend Paying Stocks to Own

Historically low interest rates have made it difficult over the last decade for income-oriented investors that want to generate safe cash flow for their retirements.



Dividend-paying stocks have become more appealing to income investors because of their competitive yields, the favorite tax treatment that dividends receive and their ability to grow their payouts over time. While fixed interest rates from bond investments will lose purchasing power to inflation over time, the purchasing power of income from dividend growth stocks is more protected because companies tend raise their dividend payments every year.



In this slideshow, we look at ten of the best high-dividend stocks that offer strong yields (above 3.5%), have consistent cashflow and a strong track record of dividend growth. The companies in this slideshow have all raised their dividend every year for the last ten years.



These companies also have low payout ratios (below 75%), meaning that they will have the ability to continue to pay their dividend if their earnings have a temporary dip.



Stock prices will always fluctuate, but the dividends paid by these rock-solid dividend payers should remain secure with moderate earnings growth.

View the "10 Rock-Solid Dividend Paying Stocks to Own".