Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Price Target Increased to $56.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a "strong-buy" rating on the industrial products company's stock. Raymond James' price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.99% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Casella Waste Systems from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a "b-" rating to a "c+" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company's stock. The company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $51.20.

NASDAQ:CWST opened at $48.70 on Monday. Casella Waste Systems has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $56.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $43.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.64 and a beta of 1.01.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $182.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $180.38 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 5,647 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $299,347.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 370,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,654,199.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory B. Peters sold 6,000 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $288,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,726,078.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,122 shares of company stock valued at $12,800,572 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.65% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWST. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,649 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 12.4% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 607,248 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $23,719,000 after acquiring an additional 67,038 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 21.3% in the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 10,728 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 26.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,100 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

