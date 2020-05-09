Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

CYBR has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cyberark Software from $160.00 to $110.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Cyberark Software in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Cyberark Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cyberark Software from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Cyberark Software from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $126.75.

Cyberark Software stock opened at $109.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a current ratio of 5.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.26. Cyberark Software has a fifty-two week low of $69.50 and a fifty-two week high of $148.74. The stock's fifty day moving average is $88.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.94.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $129.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.67 million. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 14.53%. Cyberark Software's revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cyberark Software will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,779,354 shares of the technology company's stock worth $152,242,000 after purchasing an additional 646,730 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,309,830 shares of the technology company's stock worth $112,069,000 after purchasing an additional 19,835 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 5,528.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 923,778 shares of the technology company's stock worth $107,694,000 after purchasing an additional 907,364 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 846,639 shares of the technology company's stock worth $98,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom International Investors LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 808,961 shares of the technology company's stock worth $94,309,000 after purchasing an additional 54,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company's stock.

About Cyberark Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

