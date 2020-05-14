Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $12.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $26.43.

NASDAQ CYTK opened at $21.61 on Thursday. Cytokinetics has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $22.99. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $14.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.31.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.16). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 10,351.99% and a negative net margin of 592.61%. The company had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total value of $71,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Santo J. Costa sold 29,999 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $594,580.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $396,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,330 shares of company stock valued at $967,908. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,087,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 137.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 327,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $3,473,000 after buying an additional 189,598 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 177,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 11,225 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,039,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $32,247,000 after buying an additional 319,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth about $5,429,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

