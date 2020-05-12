Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its target price lifted by SunTrust Banks from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks' price target points to a potential upside of 17.76% from the company's current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CZR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a "c" rating to a "d" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $12.46.

NASDAQ CZR traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.19. The company's stock had a trading volume of 15,455,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,805,400. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.58. Caesars Entertainment has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $14.73.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks' consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%. Caesars Entertainment's revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 132,368 shares of the company's stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 14,710 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,660 shares of the company's stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 23,277 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,937 shares of the company's stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 14,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 135,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

