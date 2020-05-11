Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) PT Lowered to $76.00 at Citigroup

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $83.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the technology company's stock. Citigroup's price target points to a potential upside of 20.01% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DOX. BidaskClub upgraded Amdocs from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Amdocs from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Amdocs from a "b-" rating to a "c+" rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Amdocs from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amdocs from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $74.83.

Amdocs stock opened at $63.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Amdocs has a 12-month low of $44.05 and a 12-month high of $77.29.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks' consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 16.01%. Amdocs's quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amdocs will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,482,111 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $246,381,000 after purchasing an additional 97,791 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,455,300 shares of the technology company's stock worth $249,438,000 after buying an additional 132,607 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,697,508 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $194,733,000 after acquiring an additional 55,375 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,258,403 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $163,036,000 after acquiring an additional 7,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amdocs by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,976,084 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $142,657,000 after purchasing an additional 478,331 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

