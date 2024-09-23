Free Trial
→ Forget Trump and Kamala (From Investors Alley) (Ad)

ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX) Shares Gap Down to $2.01

Written by MarketBeat
September 23, 2024
ECARX logo with Business Services background

ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.01, but opened at $1.94. ECARX shares last traded at $1.91, with a volume of 15,992 shares trading hands.

ECARX Stock Down 12.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $591.41 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average of $1.66.

ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ECARX Holdings Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ECARX

(Get Free Report)

ECARX Holdings Inc develops a full stack automotive computing platform to shape the interaction between people and cars by rapidly advancing the technology by smart mobility worldwide. It offers system on chips, central computing platforms, operating systems, and software. Its core products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, vehicle chip-set solutions, core operating system, and integrated software stack.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

→ The election trade you can't lose (From Investors Alley) (Ad)

Should you invest $1,000 in ECARX right now?

Before you consider ECARX, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ECARX wasn't on the list.

While ECARX currently has a "hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 "Recession Proof" Stocks That Will Thrive in Any Market Cover
10 "Recession Proof" Stocks That Will Thrive in Any Market

Which stocks are likely to thrive in today's challenging market? Click the link below and we'll send you MarketBeat's list of ten stocks that will drive in any economic environment.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.
More From MarketBeat
How the US Will Win the Great Lithium Race
China spent $60B+ on lithium infrastructure in the past decade. It possesses 7.9% of the world’s supply, but i...
DealMaker | Sponsored
7 Stocks Under $50 to Buy at 52-Week Lows
In this special presentation, we're offering you seven stocks that meet two criteria important to investors in...
MarketBeat
The election trade you can't lose
Politics is an unpredictable game. But no matter what happens in the next few months... There's one thin...
Investors Alley | Sponsored
7 Best Data Center Stocks to Own for the Long Haul
Investing is often about timing and basic predictive analysis. That is, you want to have your capital in secto...
MarketBeat
Sell NVDA Now?
Guess who's selling NVDA next The most successful hedge fund in history quietly sold 500,000 shares. Here's...
Chaikin Analytics | Sponsored
7 Stocks with High Short Interest - Market Getting These Right?
In a healthy market, stocks move both up and down. Traders who speculate that a stock will go down in price ar...
MarketBeat

Featured Articles and Offers

Investing in Shopify Stock: Growth and Future Returns

Investing in Shopify Stock: Growth and Future Returns

Explore why Shopify is a top choice for investors looking for high-growth e-commerce stocks. In this video, we dive into Shopify’s robust growth strategy, strong balance sheet, and potential for futur

Related Videos

3 No-Brainer Stock Picks For The Long-Haul
Market Fear Spikes as Recession Looms: What It Means For Your Stocks
Top Stock Picks Amid Tech Market Meltdown

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines