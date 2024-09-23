ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX) Shares Gap Down to $2.01

ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.01, but opened at $1.94. ECARX shares last traded at $1.91, with a volume of 15,992 shares trading hands.

ECARX Stock Down 12.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $591.41 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average of $1.66.

ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ECARX Holdings Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ECARX

ECARX Holdings Inc develops a full stack automotive computing platform to shape the interaction between people and cars by rapidly advancing the technology by smart mobility worldwide. It offers system on chips, central computing platforms, operating systems, and software. Its core products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, vehicle chip-set solutions, core operating system, and integrated software stack.

