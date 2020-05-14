Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Euronet Worldwide from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 3rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $175.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Euronet Worldwide has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $131.78.

EEFT opened at $80.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.53 and a 200-day moving average of $130.53. Euronet Worldwide has a 52-week low of $61.27 and a 52-week high of $171.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $583.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.50 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business's revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jeffrey B. Newman sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.20, for a total value of $621,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,981 shares in the company, valued at $867,040.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director M Jeannine Strandjord purchased 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.13 per share, with a total value of $200,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 43,305 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,336,129.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 454.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 277 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company's stock.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]

15 Healthcare Stocks that Analysts Love

There are more than 200 healthcare companies traded on public markets. Given the sheer number of pharmaceutical companies, medical research firms, hospital systems and other healthcare stocks, it can be hard to identify which healthcare companies are going to outperform the market.



Fortunately, Wall Street's brightest minds have already done this for us. Every year, analyst issue approximately 3,000 distinct recommendations for healthcare companies. Analysts don't always get their "buy" ratings right, but it's worth taking a hard look when several analysts from different brokerages and research firm are giving "strong buy" and "buy" ratings to the same healthcare stock.



This slide show lists the 15 healthcare companies that have the highest average analyst recommendations from Wall Street's equities research analysts over the last 12 months.

View the "15 Healthcare Stocks that Analysts Love".