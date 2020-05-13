Royal Bank of Canada Raises Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target to $706.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price objective upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $688.00 to $706.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Royal Bank of Canada's price target suggests a potential upside of 6.38% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EQIX. Cfra raised their target price on Equinix from $590.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Equinix from $707.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Equinix from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Equinix from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Nomura Securities increased their price target on Equinix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company's stock. The company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $671.89.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $663.65 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $649.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $599.38. The company has a market cap of $58.27 billion, a PE ratio of 111.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.43. Equinix has a fifty-two week low of $471.80 and a fifty-two week high of $715.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks' consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($4.02). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Equinix will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 1,081 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.61, for a total value of $697,904.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $644.17, for a total value of $128,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,996 shares of company stock valued at $11,482,645. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company's stock.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Read More: Why is the price target of stocks important?

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]

7 Stocks That Prove Dividends Matter

Dividends can be an equalizing factor when comparing stocks. For example, you can be looking at one stock that is up 5% and another that is up 7% over a period of time. However, the stock that is up 5% pays a dividend while the one that pays 7% does not. That dividend factors into the stock’s total return. Therefore although the former would appear to offer a better return, the stock that pays a dividend may actually provide a higher total return.



Dividends are a portion of a company’s profit reflected as a percentage. However, this percentage changes with the company’s stock price. For that reason, a common mistake investors make is to chase a yield. But a company that pays a 4% dividend yield may be a far better investment than a company with an 8% yield. Here’s why.



The most important attribute of a dividend is its reliability. Getting a solid dividend one year has very little meaning if the company has to suspend, or cut, its dividend the next year. Investors want to own stocks in companies that have a solid history of paying a regular dividend. Another important consideration is a company’s ability to increase its dividend. This means that the company is increasing the amount of the dividend regardless of stock price. Companies that do this over a specific period of time have achieved a special status. Dividend Aristocrats are companies that have increased their dividend every year for at least the last 25 years. Dividend Kings have increased their dividends every year for at least the last 50 years.



In this presentation, we highlight seven companies that offer a nice dividend and the opportunity for decent growth.



Click on Continue to view the “7 Stocks That Prove Dividends Matter”.

View the "7 Stocks That Prove Dividends Matter".