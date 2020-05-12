Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank's target price suggests a potential upside of 35.79% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ERI. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Eldorado Resorts from $80.00 to $35.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Eldorado Resorts from a "b" rating to a "c+" rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Nomura cut their target price on Eldorado Resorts from $49.00 to $12.50 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eldorado Resorts from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Eldorado Resorts from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $35.85.

ERI opened at $20.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.62. Eldorado Resorts has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $70.74.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($2.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($2.37). The company had revenue of $473.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $542.45 million. Eldorado Resorts had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm's revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eldorado Resorts will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,243 shares of the company's stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 22,643 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the company's stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eldorado Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $18,686,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 908,854 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,204,000 after buying an additional 31,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,035,004 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,728,000 after buying an additional 382,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.64% of the company's stock.

Eldorado Resorts Company Profile

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

