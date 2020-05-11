EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Price Target Cut to $29.00

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a "hold" rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank's price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.38% from the company's current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on EVO Payments from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of EVO Payments from $29.00 to $15.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVO Payments from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut EVO Payments from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $24.01.

Shares of EVO Payments stock opened at $21.11 on Monday. EVO Payments has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $31.93. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $15.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.22. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.44 and a beta of 1.54.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $111.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.01 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. EVO Payments's revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that EVO Payments will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David L. Goldman acquired 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.52 per share, with a total value of $48,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $244,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Garabedian bought 4,619 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $100,786.58. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $489,444.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 23,302 shares of company stock valued at $441,465. 61.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in EVO Payments by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 970,752 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,638,000 after purchasing an additional 615,031 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 37,488.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 387,164 shares of the company's stock worth $10,224,000 after purchasing an additional 386,134 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVO Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $9,490,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of EVO Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $8,649,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EVO Payments by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,344,049 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,864,000 after buying an additional 266,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.53% of the company's stock.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

