EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of EXACT Sciences from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EXACT Sciences currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $105.75.

EXAS opened at $83.95 on Tuesday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $68.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a current ratio of 6.09. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of -107.63 and a beta of 1.88. EXACT Sciences has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $123.99.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $347.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.47 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 114.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that EXACT Sciences will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Stenhouse sold 11,948 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total transaction of $677,332.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,353,712.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,153 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total transaction of $116,084.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,648 shares in the company, valued at $367,280.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,679 shares of company stock valued at $4,236,863 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in EXACT Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 516 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 154.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 129.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in EXACT Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXACT Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

