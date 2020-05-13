ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) was downgraded by stock analysts at Barrington Research from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FinViz reports.

EXLS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on ExlService from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of ExlService from a "b-" rating to a "c" rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of ExlService from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of ExlService from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ExlService from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. ExlService currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $68.11.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $58.21 on Wednesday. ExlService has a 12 month low of $40.61 and a 12 month high of $79.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.20. The business's 50 day moving average is $54.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.28.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. ExlService had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business's revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ExlService will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 1,204 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total transaction of $90,841.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 239 shares in the company, valued at $18,032.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 953 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total value of $74,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXLS. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in ExlService by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 581 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ExlService by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in ExlService during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company's stock.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

