Expedia Group's (EXPE) "Neutral" Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "neutral" rating restated by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $130.00 price target on the online travel company's stock. Cantor Fitzgerald's target price would indicate a potential downside of 9.14% from the stock's current price.

Get Expedia Group alerts: Sign Up

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EXPE. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush upped their price target on Expedia Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, August 9th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $148.00.

Read Our Latest Report on EXPE

Expedia Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $143.07. The company's stock had a trading volume of 162,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,357. Expedia Group has a one year low of $92.48 and a one year high of $160.05. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $131.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.79.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.53 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 47.55%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $1,657,163.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,960 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,829,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $1,657,163.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,829,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total value of $729,128.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,379,487.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expedia Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 4,525.0% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 185 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 217 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth $40,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Expedia Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Expedia Group wasn't on the list.

While Expedia Group currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here