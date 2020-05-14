Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Fate Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company focused on the discovery and development of adult stem cell modulators to treat hematologic malignancies, lysosomal storage disorders and muscular dystrophies. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. "

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FATE. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Mizuho restated a "buy" rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. Fate Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $35.78.

Shares of NASDAQ FATE opened at $27.44 on Thursday. Fate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.59 and a twelve month high of $32.39. The company has a current ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 8.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.70.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks' consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.05). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 919.00% and a negative return on equity of 49.94%. The business had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Fate Therapeutics's revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 81,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company's stock.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

