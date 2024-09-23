Insider Selling: Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) CEO Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC - Get Free Report) CEO Daniel J. Santaniello sold 500 shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $26,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,882 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,908,746. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:FDBC traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.90. The stock had a trading volume of 14,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,034. Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $41.10 and a one year high of $60.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.23 million, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.60.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.73 million for the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 14.14%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Fidelity D & D Bancorp's dividend payout ratio is presently 53.71%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,465 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,305 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Lewis Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 14.9% during the first quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 11,696 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,501 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. 20.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, club, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

