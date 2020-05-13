April Kaye Bullock Anthony Acquires 5,000 Shares of First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) Stock

First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) Director April Kaye Bullock Anthony bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,310. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

April Kaye Bullock Anthony also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 12th, April Kaye Bullock Anthony bought 10,549 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $224,693.70.

FFIN traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.90. The stock had a trading volume of 25,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,735. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $26.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.67. First Financial Bankshares Inc has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $36.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.95.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks' consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $111.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $108.95 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 12.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares Inc will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This is a positive change from First Financial Bankshares's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. First Financial Bankshares's payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

FFIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Bankshares from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub lowered First Financial Bankshares from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday. ValuEngine raised First Financial Bankshares from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered First Financial Bankshares from a "b" rating to a "c+" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. First Financial Bankshares has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $32.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,963 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 13,553 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,774,762 shares of the bank's stock valued at $47,635,000 after acquiring an additional 6,777 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 23,500 shares of the bank's stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 448,267 shares of the bank's stock valued at $12,031,000 after acquiring an additional 25,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 114,468 shares of the bank's stock valued at $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 14,242 shares during the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

