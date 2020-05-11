Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) PT Raised to $122.00

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the business services provider's stock. Citigroup's price objective points to a potential upside of 16.43% from the company's current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FISV. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Fiserv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday. They set a "buy" rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Fiserv from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Fiserv from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company's stock. The company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $118.31.

Fiserv stock opened at $104.78 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.63 and a 200-day moving average of $109.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $125.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.87 billion, a PE ratio of 57.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.87 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm's revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $1,003,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,537 shares of the company's stock, valued at $36,663,361.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 398,233 shares in the company, valued at $49,062,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $5,954,400. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FISV. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 95,484 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $11,041,000 after acquiring an additional 11,148 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 9,120 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 48,106 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $5,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Recommended Story: Call Option Volume

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]

15 Energy Stocks Analysts Love the Most

There are more than 450 energy companies traded on public markets. Given the sheer number of pipeline companies, power plant operators, oil and gas production companies and other energy stocks, it can be hard to identify which energy companies are going to outperform the market.



Fortunately, Wall Street's brightest minds have already done this for us. Every year, analyst issue approximately 8,000 distinct recommendations for energy companies. Analysts don't always get their "buy" ratings right, but it's worth taking a hard look when several analysts from different brokerages and research firm are giving "strong buy" and "buy" ratings to the same energy stock.



This slide show lists the 15 energy companies that have the highest average analyst recommendations from Wall Street's equities research analysts over the last 12 months.

View the "15 Energy Stocks Analysts Love the Most".