Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Now Covered by Analysts at Melius Research

Investment analysts at Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE - Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a "hold" rating and a $100.00 price target on the specialty retailer's stock. Melius Research's target price points to a potential upside of 3.09% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FIVE. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Five Below from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho downgraded Five Below from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Five Below from $190.00 to $120.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Five Below from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $109.45.

Five Below Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.00. The company had a trading volume of 860,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,847. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.21. Five Below has a 52 week low of $64.87 and a 52 week high of $216.18. The business's 50-day moving average is $79.31 and its 200-day moving average is $121.77.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54. The company had revenue of $830.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.95 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 7.57%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Five Below will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Five Below by 30.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,573 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 1,842.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,528 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $4,086,000 after buying an additional 21,368 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter worth $2,656,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Five Below by 1.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,799,561 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $689,165,000 after acquiring an additional 38,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its position in Five Below by 379.0% during the fourth quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 7,970 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 6,306 shares during the period.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

