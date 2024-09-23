Free Trial
→ Forget Trump and Kamala (From Investors Alley) (Ad)

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Now Covered by Analysts at Melius Research

Written by MarketBeat
September 23, 2024
Five Below logo with Consumer Cyclical background

Investment analysts at Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE - Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a "hold" rating and a $100.00 price target on the specialty retailer's stock. Melius Research's target price points to a potential upside of 3.09% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FIVE. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Five Below from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho downgraded Five Below from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Five Below from $190.00 to $120.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Five Below from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $109.45.


View Our Latest Analysis on FIVE

Five Below Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.00. The company had a trading volume of 860,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,847. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.21. Five Below has a 52 week low of $64.87 and a 52 week high of $216.18. The business's 50-day moving average is $79.31 and its 200-day moving average is $121.77.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54. The company had revenue of $830.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.95 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 7.57%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Five Below will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Below

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Five Below by 30.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,573 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 1,842.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,528 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $4,086,000 after buying an additional 21,368 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter worth $2,656,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Five Below by 1.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,799,561 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $689,165,000 after acquiring an additional 38,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its position in Five Below by 379.0% during the fourth quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 7,970 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 6,306 shares during the period.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

→ Forget Trump and Kamala (From Investors Alley) (Ad)

Should you invest $1,000 in Five Below right now?

Before you consider Five Below, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Five Below wasn't on the list.

While Five Below currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 "Recession Proof" Stocks That Will Thrive in Any Market Cover
10 "Recession Proof" Stocks That Will Thrive in Any Market

Which stocks are likely to thrive in today's challenging market? Click the link below and we'll send you MarketBeat's list of ten stocks that will drive in any economic environment.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.
More From MarketBeat
How the US Will Win the Great Lithium Race
China spent $60B+ on lithium infrastructure in the past decade. It possesses 7.9% of the world’s supply, but i...
DealMaker | Sponsored
7 Cheap Dividend Stocks Offering Value and Price Upside
When you hear the phrase "cheap dividend stocks," what comes to mind? It can mean different things to differen...
MarketBeat
The election trade you can't lose
Politics is an unpredictable game. But no matter what happens in the next few months... There's one thin...
Investors Alley | Sponsored
20 "Past Their Prime" Stocks to Dump From Your Portfolio
Did you know the S&P 500 as we know it today does not look anything close to what it looked like 30 years ...
MarketBeat
Elon Musk’s chilling warning for humanity
The 'invasion' I've discovered has nothing to do with the border crisis. What's happening at our southern bord...
The Freeport Society | Sponsored
7 Chip Stocks Leading the AI Revolution
Artificial intelligence (AI) has been around for longer than many investors may think. However, the launch of ...
MarketBeat

Featured Articles and Offers

Market Fear Spikes as Recession Looms: What It Means For Your Stocks

Market Fear Spikes as Recession Looms: What It Means For Your Stocks

With the VIX fear index experiencing its most significant jump in decades, investors are scrambling to reassess their strategies.

Related Videos

Top Stock Picks Amid Tech Market Meltdown
3 Top Market Leaders Splitting Their Stocks
4 Best Tech Stocks to Own in 2024

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines