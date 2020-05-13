FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) PT Raised to $52.00 at Imperial Capital

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) had its target price lifted by analysts at Imperial Capital from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an "in-line" rating on the scientific and technical instruments company's stock. Imperial Capital's price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.57% from the company's current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FLIR. Raymond James raised shares of FLIR Systems from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of FLIR Systems from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of FLIR Systems from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company's stock. The company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $49.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLIR opened at $46.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.21 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. FLIR Systems has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $59.44.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks' consensus estimate of $0.42. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $450.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. FLIR Systems's revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that FLIR Systems will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 21,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $1,041,144.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,429.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,631,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $296,172,000 after buying an additional 69,326 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,159,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $60,382,000 after purchasing an additional 48,315 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in FLIR Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,897,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 241,757 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $12,588,000 after purchasing an additional 9,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 10.7% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.04% of the company's stock.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

