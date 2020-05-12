FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) Trading Down 5.1% Following Insider Selling

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) shares were down 5.1% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $46.19 and last traded at $46.20, approximately 2,509,142 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 3,098,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.70.

Specifically, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 21,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $1,041,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,661 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,427,429.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company's stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FLIR shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of FLIR Systems from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a "b-" rating to a "c+" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of FLIR Systems from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $48.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 51.60 and a beta of 1.57. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $36.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $450.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.48 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. FLIR Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLIR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $69,343,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 190.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,995,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $63,622,000 after buying an additional 1,307,106 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,332,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $74,367,000 after buying an additional 1,223,050 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 9,387.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 542,097 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $17,287,000 after buying an additional 536,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 161.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 392,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $12,510,000 after buying an additional 242,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.04% of the company's stock.

About FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR)

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

