FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Price Target Lowered to $37.00 at Deutsche Bank

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank's price target points to a potential upside of 42.31% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FOXA. Guggenheim upgraded FOX from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on FOX from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Societe Generale raised shares of FOX from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of FOX from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $32.86.

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $26.00 on Monday. The company's 50-day moving average is $24.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.47. FOX has a 1-year low of $19.81 and a 1-year high of $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.41.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks' consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FOX will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners boosted its stake in FOX by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,755,470 shares of the company's stock valued at $732,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,602 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of FOX by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,963,753 shares of the company's stock valued at $591,776,000 after purchasing an additional 406,367 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of FOX by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 11,747,267 shares of the company's stock valued at $277,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,836 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in FOX by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,349,489 shares of the company's stock worth $346,586,000 after buying an additional 701,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its position in FOX by 102.9% during the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 8,390,515 shares of the company's stock worth $198,268,000 after buying an additional 4,255,325 shares during the period. 58.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

