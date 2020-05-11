Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Now Covered by Citigroup

Research analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a "neutral" rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.99% from the stock's previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FRPT. ValuEngine downgraded Freshpet from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America began coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Freshpet from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a "hold" rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company's stock. Freshpet has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $73.60.

FRPT opened at $73.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 5.21. Freshpet has a one year low of $35.95 and a one year high of $81.29. The business's fifty day moving average is $65.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.66. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,226.30 and a beta of 0.82.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $71.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Freshpet will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,249,677 shares of the company's stock valued at $207,560,000 after buying an additional 316,208 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,076,659 shares of the company's stock worth $132,636,000 after buying an additional 778,187 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,365,428 shares of the company's stock worth $80,683,000 after buying an additional 28,564 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,362,770 shares of the company's stock worth $80,526,000 after buying an additional 133,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,272,608 shares of the company's stock worth $75,198,000 after buying an additional 214,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company's stock.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

