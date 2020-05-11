First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR)'s stock had its "market outperform" rating restated by JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They presently have a $70.00 price objective on the solar cell manufacturer's stock, up from their prior price objective of $57.00. JMP Securities' price target would suggest a potential upside of 63.51% from the stock's previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $76.00 to $63.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of First Solar from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on First Solar from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America upgraded First Solar from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a "sell" rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $55.71.

NASDAQ FSLR traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.81. 25,199 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,317,566. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. First Solar has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $69.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.05. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.61. First Solar had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $560.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. The business's revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that First Solar will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 23,358 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total transaction of $1,196,163.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,812 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,437,212.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $340,819.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,696.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,913 shares of company stock worth $1,789,137 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First Solar by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,312,045 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock worth $335,793,000 after buying an additional 816,445 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,392,681 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock valued at $86,280,000 after acquiring an additional 66,511 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in First Solar by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,109,525 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock worth $118,049,000 after purchasing an additional 84,235 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,147,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in First Solar by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 999,803 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock valued at $55,949,000 after purchasing an additional 267,819 shares in the last quarter. 61.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

