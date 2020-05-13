Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC)'s stock had its "neutral" rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Bank of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $11.50 target price on the investment management company's stock, down from their prior target price of $13.50. Bank of America's price target indicates a potential upside of 6.28% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $19.50 to $12.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $14.88.

Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $10.82 on Wednesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.08. Golub Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $9.08 and a twelve month high of $19.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.33 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $75.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anita R. Rosenberg purchased 18,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.67 per share, for a total transaction of $289,895.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBDC. WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 41,908 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 47,063 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,126 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,927 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,970 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

