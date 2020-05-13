Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) Insider Lesley Ann Calhoun Sells 381 Shares

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) insider Lesley Ann Calhoun sold 381 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $29,356.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,146 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $242,399.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ GBT traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.14. 1,065,692 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,499. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 1.97. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $39.95 and a 52 week high of $87.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 9.07 and a quick ratio of 8.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.64.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks' consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $14.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1,383.3% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 3,290.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 373 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 883 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 6,772.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 756 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company's stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Nomura reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $103.25.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

