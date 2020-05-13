Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)'s stock had its "hold" rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $85.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.04% from the company's current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a "buy" rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an "underweight" rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Gilead Sciences from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $78.19.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $77.95 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average is $77.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.72. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 12,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $982,223.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,896,931.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total transaction of $1,046,628.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,204 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,585 shares of company stock valued at $4,671,283 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,392,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $104,127,000 after purchasing an additional 37,522 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $449,000. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $727,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 46,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 14,081 shares during the period. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 237.4% during the first quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 17,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 12,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company's stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

