Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) PT Lowered to $32.41

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $32.41 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Morgan Stanley's price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.26% from the company's current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GLPI. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $36.43.

NASDAQ:GLPI traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.64. The company had a trading volume of 42,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,544. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $50.99. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.70 and a 200 day moving average of $38.62. The company has a current ratio of 9.92, a quick ratio of 9.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $283.61 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Earl C. Shanks acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Also, SVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 134,535 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,592,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $761,300. Corporate insiders own 6.05% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,592,910 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $175,633,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 30,211 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,264 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 121,990 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $5,252,000 after acquiring an additional 11,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company's stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

