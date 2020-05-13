Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI)'s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $32.41. The stock had previously closed at $27.33, but opened at $26.77. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties shares last traded at $26.77, with a volume of 4,792,600 shares traded.

GLPI has been the subject of several other reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a "b-" rating to a "c+" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. The company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $36.43.

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang bought 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.10 per share, for a total transaction of $110,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,299 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,285.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Earl C. Shanks bought 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 27,500 shares of company stock worth $761,300. Corporate insiders own 6.05% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,264 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company's stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 9.92 and a current ratio of 9.92. The stock's 50 day moving average is $25.89 and its 200 day moving average is $38.57.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks' consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $283.61 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Gaming and Leisure Properties's payout ratio is currently 81.40%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Article: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]

Analysts Hate These 12 Stocks

When a single Wall Street analyst downgrades one of your stocks, you might think they are just having a bad day or have an incorrect investment thesis. One downgrade typically won't have a significant impact on the price of one of your stocks, but what if a company was repeatedly downgraded by analysts over the last 30, 60 or 90 days? You would know something is seriously wrong.



Today, we are inviting you to take a free exclusive look at our up-to-the-minute list of 12 "Most Downgraded" stocks. These are true strong sell stocks. Analysts are abandoning them in droves and issuing rare downgrades and sell ratings. If any of these stocks are lurking around in your portfolio, seriously consider whether or not they still belong in your portfolio. .

View the "Analysts Hate These 12 Stocks".