Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) PT Raised to $10.50

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $10.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler's price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.38% from the stock's current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GLUU. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Glu Mobile from $8.00 to $8.75 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded Glu Mobile from a "d+" rating to a "c-" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stephens downgraded Glu Mobile from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Glu Mobile from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $8.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLUU traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.54. The company had a trading volume of 538,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,010,034. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.78. Glu Mobile has a 1-year low of $3.98 and a 1-year high of $9.64.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $107.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.75 million. Glu Mobile had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Glu Mobile will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Glu Mobile news, VP Puneet Kedia sold 4,049 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $28,869.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Chris Akhavan sold 379,932 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $2,606,333.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 120,530 shares of the company's stock, valued at $826,835.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 433,981 shares of company stock valued at $3,005,203 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.84% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLUU. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in Glu Mobile by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 322,722 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,011 shares of the company's stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,200 shares of the company's stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 42.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,568 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,757 shares of the company's stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company's stock.

About Glu Mobile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

