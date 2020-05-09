Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Garmin from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Tigress Financial restated a "buy" rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "hold" rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Garmin from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Garmin from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. The stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $93.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $81.34 on Friday. Garmin has a 12-month low of $61.04 and a 12-month high of $105.58. The stock has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.27 and a 200-day moving average of $90.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $856.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $817.65 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 25.30%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Garmin will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Hartnett acquired 650 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.53 per share, for a total transaction of $48,444.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $249,418.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.83% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin during the 1st quarter worth about $3,067,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Garmin by 1,225.8% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 26,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 24,270 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Garmin by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 31,464 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 13,830 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Garmin by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Garmin during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.90% of the company's stock.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

