Insider Selling: Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Sells 64,243 Shares of Stock

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 64,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $3,922,677.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 742,390 shares of the company's stock, valued at $45,330,333.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 6th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 27,400 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $1,563,992.00.

On Monday, May 4th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 420 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $25,204.20.

On Friday, March 27th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 40,416 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total transaction of $1,853,477.76.

On Wednesday, March 25th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 13,474 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $608,351.10.

On Monday, March 23rd, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 3,700 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $166,648.00.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 100 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $4,522.00.

On Wednesday, February 19th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 18,218 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $1,000,532.56.

On Thursday, February 13th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 27,301 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $1,523,668.81.

GSHD traded down $1.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.33. The stock had a trading volume of 161,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,244. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 276.15 and a beta of 0.79. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a 12 month low of $31.71 and a 12 month high of $63.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.00.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $23.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.22 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSHD. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,444 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 41.61% of the company's stock.

GSHD has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $51.60.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]

10 Dividend Aristocrat Stocks to Buy Now

The stock market is having its worst week since the financial crisis. For some investors, a flight to safety has them getting out of the market. But other investors are taking a flight to quality. And when it comes to quality in equities, these are the moments when dividend stocks shine.



Already JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) and Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) are projecting that the coronavirus may wipe out corporate earnings growth for 2020. If investors can’t count on their equities to provide capital gains, they look to dividends to boost their total return.



But like any investment, not all dividend stocks are alike. Some of the best dividend stocks are the dividend aristocrats. By definition, for a company to become a dividend aristocrat, they must have at least 25 consecutive years of dividend growth (not just issued a dividend). These companies have a proven track record of weathering market turbulence and delivering solid performance. And, right now, there are only 64 of these companies. In this presentation, we’ll give you 10 dividend aristocrat stocks you can invest in right now.

View the "10 Dividend Aristocrat Stocks to Buy Now".