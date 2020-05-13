Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Stock Price Down 8.1% on Insider Selling

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)'s share price dropped 8.1% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $30.85 and last traded at $31.41, approximately 521,927 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 636,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.19.

Specifically, COO John Champion Vii Bishop purchased 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.18 per share, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 24,454 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $444,573.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director W Douglas Brown sold 4,008 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total transaction of $149,738.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,286 shares in the company, valued at $309,564.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company's stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GTLS shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Chart Industries from a "buy" rating to a "reduce" rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chart Industries from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Chart Industries from a "b-" rating to a "c+" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Chart Industries from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $68.55.

The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.79 and a 200 day moving average of $51.74.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $321.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.06 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 4.06%. Chart Industries's revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 61,651 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 21,651 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 377,554 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $10,942,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 204,105 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $5,915,000 after buying an additional 22,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000.

Chart Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

