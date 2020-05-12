JMP Securities Boosts Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Price Target to $34.00

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $24.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the biopharmaceutical company's stock. JMP Securities' target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.99% from the stock's current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HALO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Halozyme Therapeutics currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $24.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.64 and a beta of 1.75. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $19.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.71 and a 1-year high of $25.21.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $25.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.96 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.86% and a negative return on equity of 33.71%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Kenneth J. Kelley bought 52,629 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.23 per share, for a total transaction of $748,910.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 242,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,450,305.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 70,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 212,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company's stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

See Also: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]

Top Ten Brokerages You Can Trust

There are more than 500 brokerages and research houses that hire analysts to issue ratings and recommendations. Collectively, these brokerages and their analysts publish approximately 175,000 ratings each year. Every trading day, there are nearly 700 reports and recommendations that are released to the public. To say that it's difficult to separate the signal from the noise when interpreting this data would be an understatement.



MarketBeat has developed a system to track each brokerage and research house's stock recommendations and score them based on their past performance. If Goldman Sachs predicted that Apple's stock price was going to hit $150.00 on a specific date, how accurate were they? If Bank of America issued a "strong buy" rating on a stock, how did that stock perform compared to the broader market over the following twelve months. This tracking system has been applied to the 650,000+ ratings that MarketBeat has tracked during the last five years to identify which brokerages you can really trust (and which you can safely ignore).



This slide show lists the 10 brokerages who have issued the most accurate analyst recommendations over the past several years, as measured by the performance of their "buy" ratings and the accuracy of their price targets.

View the "Top Ten Brokerages You Can Trust".