HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Down to $17.38

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM - Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.38, but opened at $17.00. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $16.68, with a volume of 41,997 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of HUTCHMED from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on HUTCHMED from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

HUTCHMED Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,154,632 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,398,000 after purchasing an additional 23,521 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED in the first quarter worth $4,458,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 821.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 206,544 shares of the company's stock worth $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 184,123 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 74.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,300 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 56,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,887 shares of the company's stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUTCHMED Company Profile

HUTCHMED (China) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary renal cell carcinoma (RCC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for colorectal cancer (CRC), breast cancer, gastric cancer, microsatellite stable-CRC endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, RCC, gastrointestinal, cervical, and solid tumors.

Further Reading

