Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 price objective on the biotechnology company's stock. Zacks Investment Research's price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.25% from the company's current price.

According to Zacks, "Heron Therapeutics Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The company is developing products using its proprietary Biochronomer (TM) polymer-based drug delivery platform. Its product portfolio includes APF530, is being developed for the prevention of acute chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. Heron Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as A.P. Pharma, Inc., is based in REDWOOD CITY CA. "

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Heron Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Heron Therapeutics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company's stock. The company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $40.63.

Shares of Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $15.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Heron Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $26.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.51.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $25.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.23 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 138.31% and a negative return on equity of 56.85%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,361,411 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $290,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,380 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $23,384,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $20,563,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,537,619 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $36,134,000 after purchasing an additional 847,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,376,057 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $79,337,000 after purchasing an additional 663,063 shares during the last quarter.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heron Therapeutics (HRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]

12 Marijuana Stocks to Buy Now

There are now more than 50 publicly-traded companies operating in the cannabis industry. Most of these companies aren't directly growing and selling marijuana themselves, but they do stand to benefit greatly as more states legalize the sale and possession of marijuana. Some of these marijuana stocks are media companies. Others are privately studying the medical uses of marijuana. Yet others are providing tools and software for marijuana growers. As more cannabis companies file IPOs and enter the stock market, it will become increasingly difficult for investors to identify which marijuana stocks will truly benefit from the cannabis boom.



Our subscribers have begun digging through these companies, checking out their financials, business models and long-term growth prospects. They know that some "marijuana stocks" are just empty shell companies that deserve to be penny stocks, but they also recognize there are some legitimate and growing companies that truly stand to benefit from the green rush. As a group, they have added 10 different cannabis stocks to their watchlists and are actively investing in them. More than 1,400 MarketBeat subscribers are now following our top-trending cannabis company.



This slide show lists the 12 pot stocks that MarketBeat subscribers are have added to their watchlists and are actively monitoring.

View the "12 Marijuana Stocks to Buy Now".