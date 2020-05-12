Stifel Nicolaus Trims Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Target Price to $99.00

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $99.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a "hold" rating on the biopharmaceutical company's stock. Stifel Nicolaus' price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.33% from the company's current price.

ICPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $145.06.

Shares of NASDAQ ICPT traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.11. The company's stock had a trading volume of 26,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,039. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $72.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $47.57 and a 1 year high of $125.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.88.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($2.94) by $0.08. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 136.78% and a negative return on equity of 455.79%. The company had revenue of $72.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.03) earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 545,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $67,588,000 after purchasing an additional 183,072 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $44,522,000 after purchasing an additional 26,868 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $37,422,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 168,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $20,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $20,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.66% of the company's stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

