ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "ICU Medical, Inc. develops, manufactures and sells innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy, oncology and critical care applications. They are one of the world's leading pure-play infusion therapy companies, with global operations and a wide-ranging product portfolio that includes IV solutions, IV smart pumps, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needlefree connectors, along with pain management and safety software technology designed to help meet clinical, safety and workflow goals. In addition, they manufacture automated pharmacy IV compounding systems with workflow technology, closed systems transfer devices for hazardous IV drugs, and cardiac monitoring systems to optimize patient fluid levels. "

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of ICU Medical from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ICU Medical from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a "c+" rating to a "b-" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company's stock. ICU Medical presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $218.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $187.36 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $207.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38 and a beta of 0.61. ICU Medical has a 1 year low of $148.89 and a 1 year high of $259.72.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $328.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $302.97 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ICU Medical will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 1,500 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.15, for a total transaction of $310,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,204 shares in the company, valued at $4,392,408.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICUI. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 1,272.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 151 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 260 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 268 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company's stock.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICU Medical (ICUI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]

7 Stocks That Risk-Averse Investors Can Buy Now

If the title of this presentation piqued your interest, then you understand that there’s no such thing as risk-free investing. And that’s particularly true when you’re investing in stocks. The truth is sometimes the best thing that can happen is that your portfolio performs less badly than the market.



The goal of the risk-averse investor is not to avoid stocks, it’s to ensure that you retain the capital you gain, even if that means your portfolio does not grow as fast or as far as more aggressive stocks. You have to have a very low FOMO (fear of missing out) level.



With that in mind, there are still ways you can profit from this market without throwing caution to the wind. One is to look for stocks that have a low beta. Beta is a measure of a stock’s volatility in comparison to the rest of the market. A stock with a beta of 1, for example, means that investors can expect the price movement of the stock to be closely correlated to the market. A beta of more than 1 means the stock price will be more volatile (higher highs but lower lows).



What you’re looking for is a beta of less than 1. This means that the stock is less volatile than the broader market. While this may mean lower highs, it also generally means lower lows.



And many of these stocks are in defensive sectors. This means that their performance is consistent under both good and bad economic conditions.

View the "7 Stocks That Risk-Averse Investors Can Buy Now".